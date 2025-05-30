Trump responds to Putin's demands regarding NATO's future
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

The team of American leader Donald Trump recognizes the validity of Russia's demands not to expand NATO to the east. Moreover, the White House is ready to discuss this issue as part of a peaceful settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

  • Issues of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova potentially joining NATO are subjects of discussion in the context of peace negotiations with Russia.
  • The importance of unanimous consent among all 32 NATO countries for any potential expansion plans underscores the complexity of the situation.

A statement on this issue was made by US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg.

According to the latter, Trump is ready to promise the Russian dictator not to expand NATO eastward if the Kremlin makes such a demand to end the war against Ukraine.

I think this is a completely justified concern (of Russia — ed.). This is an issue that Russia will always raise. They are not only talking about Ukraine. They are also mentioning Georgia and Moldova. And we say: okay, we can discuss stopping NATO expansion to your border.

According to the Trump team, this is in Russia's security interest.

Kellogg made it clear that the issue of Ukraine joining NATO was not on the agenda.

He also added that this position is shared by at least 4 Alliance countries.

"I can name four more NATO countries that will confirm this. And it is necessary that all 32 countries agree to join," Kellogg emphasized.

