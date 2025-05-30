The team of American leader Donald Trump recognizes the validity of Russia's demands not to expand NATO to the east. Moreover, the White House is ready to discuss this issue as part of a peaceful settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Issues of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova potentially joining NATO are subjects of discussion in the context of peace negotiations with Russia.
- The importance of unanimous consent among all 32 NATO countries for any potential expansion plans underscores the complexity of the situation.
The US is ready to make concessions to Putin
A statement on this issue was made by US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg.
According to the latter, Trump is ready to promise the Russian dictator not to expand NATO eastward if the Kremlin makes such a demand to end the war against Ukraine.
According to the Trump team, this is in Russia's security interest.
Kellogg made it clear that the issue of Ukraine joining NATO was not on the agenda.
He also added that this position is shared by at least 4 Alliance countries.
