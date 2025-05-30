The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 30, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 8 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, four artillery pieces, and an air defense system of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff reports on missile strikes, air strikes, and attacks carried out by the Russian invaders on Ukrainian soldiers and settlements.
  • The ongoing armed aggression by the Russian Army against Ukraine continues, with detailed statistics on losses and attacks provided by the General Staff.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/30/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 986,080 (+1,140) people,

  • tanks — 10,865 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,647 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,421 (+35) units,

  • MLRS — 1,398 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,172 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,070 (+71) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50,089 (+74) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements; 81 air strikes, dropping 158 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,882 attacks, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,942 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 90 drones — how the air defense worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on May 29-30 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Odessa and Kharkiv regions came under Russian attacks — many injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has given Putin an ultimatum to end the war
The US demands concrete decisions from Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?