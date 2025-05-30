The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 8 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, four artillery pieces, and an air defense system of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/30/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 986,080 (+1,140) people,

tanks — 10,865 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,647 (+2) units,

artillery systems — 28,421 (+35) units,

MLRS — 1,398 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,172 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,070 (+71) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50,089 (+74) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements; 81 air strikes, dropping 158 anti-aircraft missiles.