The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 8 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, four artillery pieces, and an air defense system of the Russian army.
- The General Staff reports on missile strikes, air strikes, and attacks carried out by the Russian invaders on Ukrainian soldiers and settlements.
- The ongoing armed aggression by the Russian Army against Ukraine continues, with detailed statistics on losses and attacks provided by the General Staff.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 30, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/30/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 986,080 (+1,140) people,
tanks — 10,865 (+1) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,647 (+2) units,
artillery systems — 28,421 (+35) units,
MLRS — 1,398 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,172 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,070 (+71) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50,089 (+74) units.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements; 81 air strikes, dropping 158 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,882 attacks, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,942 kamikaze drones for attacks.
