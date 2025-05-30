As reported by the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, American leader Donald Trump is "disappointed with the level of stupidity" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the process of a peaceful settlement to end the war.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's team has the right to reject negotiations in Istanbul on June 2 due to the undelivered memorandum.
- Despite Trump's initiatives for constructive discussions, the Kremlin's lack of willingness to engage in real negotiations causes frustration.
Putin continues to disappoint Trump
Kellogg complained that the Kremlin still had not delivered the promised memorandum to Kyiv.
Thus, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to delay and de facto block the peace process to end the war.
According to him, Zelensky's team has the right to reject the proposal for negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, since it has not yet received the promised memorandum.
Kellogg drew attention to the fact that the American leader has taken several initiatives that have the chance to become a basis for discussing the future status of the occupied regions.
However, Trump is disappointed that the Kremlin has not shown any willingness to engage in real negotiations.
