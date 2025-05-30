As reported by the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, American leader Donald Trump is "disappointed with the level of stupidity" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the process of a peaceful settlement to end the war.

Putin continues to disappoint Trump

Kellogg complained that the Kremlin still had not delivered the promised memorandum to Kyiv.

Thus, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to delay and de facto block the peace process to end the war.

I asked the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine if he had seen this document — he said that he had not seen it at all... Nor did the lead Ukrainian negotiator, Rustem Umerov, receive it. Keith Kellogg US Special Envoy for Ukraine

According to him, Zelensky's team has the right to reject the proposal for negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, since it has not yet received the promised memorandum.

Kellogg drew attention to the fact that the American leader has taken several initiatives that have the chance to become a basis for discussing the future status of the occupied regions.

However, Trump is disappointed that the Kremlin has not shown any willingness to engage in real negotiations.