Trump disappointed by Putin's 'level of stupidity'
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump disappointed by Putin's 'level of stupidity'

Putin continues to disappoint Trump
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

As reported by the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, American leader Donald Trump is "disappointed with the level of stupidity" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the process of a peaceful settlement to end the war.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky's team has the right to reject negotiations in Istanbul on June 2 due to the undelivered memorandum.
  • Despite Trump's initiatives for constructive discussions, the Kremlin's lack of willingness to engage in real negotiations causes frustration.

Putin continues to disappoint Trump

Kellogg complained that the Kremlin still had not delivered the promised memorandum to Kyiv.

Thus, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to delay and de facto block the peace process to end the war.

I asked the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine if he had seen this document — he said that he had not seen it at all... Nor did the lead Ukrainian negotiator, Rustem Umerov, receive it.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

US Special Envoy for Ukraine

According to him, Zelensky's team has the right to reject the proposal for negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, since it has not yet received the promised memorandum.

Kellogg drew attention to the fact that the American leader has taken several initiatives that have the chance to become a basis for discussing the future status of the occupied regions.

However, Trump is disappointed that the Kremlin has not shown any willingness to engage in real negotiations.

"I think his frustration is that he made a number of reasonable suggestions and tried to start a constructive discussion. But instead he saw a level of unreasonableness that really upset me too," Kellogg admitted.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin puts forward new demands to the West to end the war against Ukraine
What demands did Putin come up with?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Taurus for Ukraine. What Zelensky and Merz agreed on
The negotiations regarding Taurus are also classified
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbia responds to Russia's complaints about aid to Ukraine
What is known about the new conflict between Russia and Serbia?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?