Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Kremlin has put forward a new condition
Category
Politics
Publication date

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Kremlin has put forward a new condition

Russia still refuses to hand over its memorandum to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began claiming that the Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on June 2 for peace talks with Ukraine and would present his memorandum there.

Points of attention

  • Moscow's reluctance to share its 'memorandum' for negotiations is seen as a tactic by Putin to introduce unrealistic demands and prolong the negotiation process, according to Ukrainian officials.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasizes the readiness of Kyiv for further negotiations but emphasizes the necessity of receiving the promised text on the ceasefire memorandum from Moscow.

Russia still refuses to hand over its memorandum to Ukraine

Russian propagandists asked Putin's representative to finally announce the provisions of the memorandum.

According to Dmitry Peskov, he is not going to make anything public.

This cannot be made public. Both draft memoranda, both Russian and Ukrainian, will, we hope, be discussed at the second round of negotiations, for which the Russian delegation will be ready on Monday morning in Istanbul.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, has already handed over to the Kremlin a document that clearly reflects Kyiv's position and expects to receive a Russian "memorandum" in response.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Tykhy, Moscow's reluctance to submit its "memorandum" for negotiations indicates that Putin has once again come up with unrealistic demands and is trying to drag out the negotiations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stressed that official Kyiv is ready for the next round of negotiations with Russia, but it is still waiting for the promised text of the "memorandum" on the ceasefire from Moscow.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU wants to implement Ukraine's tough proposal to weaken Russia
What did the European Union plan?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump disappointed by Putin's 'level of stupidity'
Putin continues to disappoint Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are ready." Macron reveals the results of talks with Trump
What Macron talked about with Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?