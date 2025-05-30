Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began claiming that the Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on June 2 for peace talks with Ukraine and would present his memorandum there.

Russia still refuses to hand over its memorandum to Ukraine

Russian propagandists asked Putin's representative to finally announce the provisions of the memorandum.

According to Dmitry Peskov, he is not going to make anything public.

This cannot be made public. Both draft memoranda, both Russian and Ukrainian, will, we hope, be discussed at the second round of negotiations, for which the Russian delegation will be ready on Monday morning in Istanbul. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, has already handed over to the Kremlin a document that clearly reflects Kyiv's position and expects to receive a Russian "memorandum" in response.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Tykhy, Moscow's reluctance to submit its "memorandum" for negotiations indicates that Putin has once again come up with unrealistic demands and is trying to drag out the negotiations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stressed that official Kyiv is ready for the next round of negotiations with Russia, but it is still waiting for the promised text of the "memorandum" on the ceasefire from Moscow.