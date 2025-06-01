A Russian army military train was blown up near Melitopol

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the Russian invaders have encountered a new serious problem in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. As the GUR managed to learn, a military "supply depot" of Russian soldiers was blown up near Melitopol.

The Russian army suffered losses again

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the incident occurred on the night of May 31, 2025, on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region.

That's how a powerful explosion thundered — a military train of the Russian occupiers was blown up.

The "Freight Train" was moving towards temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of an explosion on the railway track, the train with fuel tanks and freight cars derailed. The key logistical artery of Muscovites in the occupied territories of Zaporizhia region and Crimea was disrupted.

As GUR managed to find out, after a powerful explosion on the railway, the Russian occupiers announced an “interception plan.”

According to the latest data, Russian Guard patrols are scouring populated areas, and checks have begun at checkpoints — they are especially meticulous about everyone entering or leaving.