A Russian army military train was blown up near Melitopol

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the Russian invaders have encountered a new serious problem in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. As the GUR managed to learn, a military "supply depot" of Russian soldiers was blown up near Melitopol.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence continues to monitor and report on the activities of Russian invaders, emphasizing the ongoing fight against their military logistics.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine underscores the significance of this event in hampering the operations of the Russian occupiers in the region.
The Russian army suffered losses again
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the incident occurred on the night of May 31, 2025, on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region.
That's how a powerful explosion thundered — a military train of the Russian occupiers was blown up.
As GUR managed to find out, after a powerful explosion on the railway, the Russian occupiers announced an “interception plan.”
According to the latest data, Russian Guard patrols are scouring populated areas, and checks have begun at checkpoints — they are especially meticulous about everyone entering or leaving.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-