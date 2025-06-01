A Russian army military train was blown up near Melitopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A Russian army military train was blown up near Melitopol

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Russian army suffered losses again
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the Russian invaders have encountered a new serious problem in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. As the GUR managed to learn, a military "supply depot" of Russian soldiers was blown up near Melitopol.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence continues to monitor and report on the activities of Russian invaders, emphasizing the ongoing fight against their military logistics.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine underscores the significance of this event in hampering the operations of the Russian occupiers in the region.

The Russian army suffered losses again

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the incident occurred on the night of May 31, 2025, on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region.

That's how a powerful explosion thundered — a military train of the Russian occupiers was blown up.

The "Freight Train" was moving towards temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of an explosion on the railway track, the train with fuel tanks and freight cars derailed. The key logistical artery of Muscovites in the occupied territories of Zaporizhia region and Crimea was disrupted.

As GUR managed to find out, after a powerful explosion on the railway, the Russian occupiers announced an “interception plan.”

According to the latest data, Russian Guard patrols are scouring populated areas, and checks have begun at checkpoints — they are especially meticulous about everyone entering or leaving.

The fight against the military logistics of the Russian occupiers continues. Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia will start a war against NATO — insider data
NATO must prepare for a Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Dangerous country." Orban publicly slandered Ukrainians
Orban does not hide his hatred for Ukrainians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Kherson OVA
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?