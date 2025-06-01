Watch: Sibiga showed "Russia's real messages" to the world
Watch: Sibiga showed "Russia's real messages" to the world

Andriy Sybiga
The world must see Russia's crimes
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga, once again drew attention to the reluctance of the aggressor country, Russia, to negotiate peace, publishing a video in which the work of air defense can be heard during a new Russian air attack.

Points of attention

  • By shedding light on Russia's real actions through missile strikes and drone attacks, Andriy Sybiga emphasizes the need for global intervention to bring about peace.
  • It is crucial for the international community to unite and hold Russia accountable for its continuous violence in Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts remain insufficient in deterring the aggressor.

The world must see Russia's crimes

On his social media pages, the Ukrainian diplomat published a short video in which explosions and automatic gunfire can be heard.

Listen to the sounds above my house — and thousands of Ukrainian homes — this morning. Air defenses are repelling Russian strikes. Ukraine has been under massive air attacks since last night.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy draws the world's attention to the fact that ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, are firing at people across the country.

As Andriy Sybiga noted, despite its demonstrative desire for peace, Russia has not yet even conveyed its vision of this peace to anyone in a "memorandum."

All it does is continue deadly attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine.

Unlike the mythical "memorandum", we clearly see and hear Russia's real "messages" — its missiles and drones, — the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Against this background, Sibiga again called for increased pressure on Russia, because only then will it "start taking peace seriously."

