On the morning of June 1, information appeared that a road bridge had collapsed on a passenger train in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Later, similar news came from the Kursk region. The Russian authorities claim that there are many dead and injured.

Why did the Russians carry out terrorist attacks on their own territory?

RosZMI claims that a bridge collapsed on the 48th km of the Trosna-Kalynivka highway in the Zaliznohirsky district while a freight locomotive was moving.

This information was also confirmed by the governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein.

According to the latter, part of the train fell onto the road, which was under the bridge.

After that, the locomotive caught fire — the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations quickly localized it.

According to preliminary information, one of the locomotive drivers had injured legs.

It is also reported that on May 31, 2025, at 10:50 p.m., on the Vygonichi-Pilshine railway section in the Bryansk region, as a result of an explosion, a road bridge structure collapsed, the fragments of which fell on a passenger train passing under it.

According to the latest data, 7 people were killed and 73 others were injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee later stated that the bridge collapses in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were caused by explosions.

It is noteworthy that Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan immediately began blaming Ukraine for everything, although everyone knows that Ukraine is not attacking the civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

"The Hozlys decided to mark Children's Day by attempting to murder a five-month-old baby sleeping on a train. The only thing you can negotiate with them is how they prefer to stand against the wall: blindfolded or staring straight into the barrel," she lied cynically. Share

The network has already suggested that this is a new portion of "Ryazan sugar" — that is, the Russians have carried out terrorist attacks against their own population to intimidate them and also disrupt the process of peace negotiations to end the war.