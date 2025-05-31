US Rear Admiral Offers Trump a New Option to Protect Ukraine

US Navy Rear Admiral Michael Hewitt believes the United States must respond to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, urging US President Donald Trump's team to take appropriate action.

US Rear Admiral Asks White House Not to Delay

Michael Hewitt made a powerful appeal during the second international security forum Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa.

According to the latter, it is extremely important to consider Russian attacks on energy facilities through the prism of the economy and the losses that the Russian Federation is causing to Ukraine.

The US rear admiral also recalled that energy sovereignty is the Westphalian principle of the 21st century, not borders.

"And I think we're seeing that play out in Putin's actions, attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. And in some ways, that's what we need to respond to," added Michael Hewitt. Share

He also called on Trump and his team to focus on working with the economic potential of Ukrainian-American relations.