US Rear Admiral Offers Trump a New Option to Protect Ukraine
US Rear Admiral Offers Trump a New Option to Protect Ukraine

US Navy Rear Admiral Michael Hewitt believes the United States must respond to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, urging US President Donald Trump's team to take appropriate action.

  • He advocates for strengthening economic ties between the US and Ukraine as a means of maintaining commitment and peace.
  • Collaborative economic interdependence between America and Ukraine is seen as a key strategy in countering Putin's actions and ensuring stability in the region.

US Rear Admiral Asks White House Not to Delay

Michael Hewitt made a powerful appeal during the second international security forum Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa.

According to the latter, it is extremely important to consider Russian attacks on energy facilities through the prism of the economy and the losses that the Russian Federation is causing to Ukraine.

The US rear admiral also recalled that energy sovereignty is the Westphalian principle of the 21st century, not borders.

"And I think we're seeing that play out in Putin's actions, attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. And in some ways, that's what we need to respond to," added Michael Hewitt.

He also called on Trump and his team to focus on working with the economic potential of Ukrainian-American relations.

"And when we get to peace, I would like to see economic interdependence between America and Ukraine, because that's how America's commitment is maintained. This is not about fighting Putin, this is about the economic value of our two countries," Hewitt emphasized.

