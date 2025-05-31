"Tough love." The EU reacted to the statement of the head of the Pentagon
"Tough love." The EU reacted to the statement of the head of the Pentagon

Source:  Politico

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, made a peculiar comment regarding the statement of Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, who for the first time acknowledged Europe's efforts to build up defense.

Points of attention

  • There is a growing understanding within Europe about the need to increase military spending and invest in defense.
  • The acknowledgment of Poland and the Baltic countries as 'model allies' by the Pentagon Chief signifies a strengthening bond between the US and these European nations.

Tough love is better than no love, the head of European diplomacy emphasized, responding to the words of the US Secretary of Defense regarding Europe's military spending.

In addition, she added:

"Nevertheless, it is love, so it is better than no love... You heard his speech. He was quite positive about Europe, so there is definitely some love there," says Kallas.

What is important to understand is that the head of the Pentagon recently told delegates at a conference in Singapore that the US is actively pushing its European allies to take more responsibility for their own security — to invest in their defense.

"Thanks to President Trump, they are getting more active," added Pete Hegset.

Moreover, the latter admitted that he considers Poland and the Baltic countries to be "exemplary allies."

Commenting on the disagreements in Europe over military spending, Kallas confirmed that "some of us have long understood that we need to invest in defense."

