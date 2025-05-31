"Tough love." The EU reacted to the statement of the head of the Pentagon

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, made a peculiar comment regarding the statement of Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, who for the first time acknowledged Europe's efforts to build up defense.

Kallas responded to Hegset's statement

Tough love is better than no love, the head of European diplomacy emphasized, responding to the words of the US Secretary of Defense regarding Europe's military spending. Share

In addition, she added:

"Nevertheless, it is love, so it is better than no love... You heard his speech. He was quite positive about Europe, so there is definitely some love there," says Kallas. Share

What is important to understand is that the head of the Pentagon recently told delegates at a conference in Singapore that the US is actively pushing its European allies to take more responsibility for their own security — to invest in their defense.

"Thanks to President Trump, they are getting more active," added Pete Hegset. Share

Moreover, the latter admitted that he considers Poland and the Baltic countries to be "exemplary allies."