The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, made a peculiar comment regarding the statement of Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, who for the first time acknowledged Europe's efforts to build up defense.
Points of attention
- There is a growing understanding within Europe about the need to increase military spending and invest in defense.
- The acknowledgment of Poland and the Baltic countries as 'model allies' by the Pentagon Chief signifies a strengthening bond between the US and these European nations.
Kallas responded to Hegset's statement
In addition, she added:
What is important to understand is that the head of the Pentagon recently told delegates at a conference in Singapore that the US is actively pushing its European allies to take more responsibility for their own security — to invest in their defense.
Moreover, the latter admitted that he considers Poland and the Baltic countries to be "exemplary allies."
Commenting on the disagreements in Europe over military spending, Kallas confirmed that "some of us have long understood that we need to invest in defense."
