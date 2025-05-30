Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly "in principle supports" the possibility of a personal meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that the Russian delegation intends to fly to Istanbul for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, it will be held on June 2 in Istanbul.

As the Kremlin spokesman noted, Putin's team expects that it is there that the Russian and Ukrainian draft memorandums will be discussed.

Putin fundamentally supports the possibility of a personal meeting with Zelensky and Trump; such contacts are in demand, but good preparation is required. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to Putin's spokesman, official Moscow intends to discuss the future of European security with Brussels, and in Istanbul there will be negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov also cynically added that the Russian dictator is allegedly consistently conveying Moscow's position on NATO's non-expansion to the east to global players, including the United States.