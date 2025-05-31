China lashed out at Macron over his stance on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

China lashed out at Macron over his stance on Ukraine

Macron comes under fire from China
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Official Beijing has publicly criticized as "double standards" French leader Emmanuel Macron's attempts to link Ukraine's defense with the need to protect Taiwan from Chinese invasion.

Points of attention

  • Macron's diplomatic statement at the annual meeting raises tensions between China and France, prompting an official complaint from the Chinese authorities.
  • The clash over Macron's remarks reveals the complex geopolitics of the region and the challenges in managing relations between major powers.

Macron comes under fire from China

During a new speech about the risks of a split between the PRC and the US, the French president asked:

If Russia is allowed to take over any part of Ukraine without hindrance, what might happen to Taiwan?

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

After that, the Chinese authorities officially complained that comparing the Taiwan issue with the Ukraine issue was "unacceptable."

These two issues are different in nature and cannot be compared at all… If someone tries to condemn double standards with double standards, the only result we can get is still double standards,” the Chinese embassy said.

Although the diplomatic statement does not directly mention Macron, it is accompanied by a photo of him speaking at the event.

What is important to understand is that Beijing has recently sent defense ministers and other senior military officials to the annual meeting, which ends on Sunday, but this year it sent a relatively small delegation of military academics.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Taurus for Ukraine. What Zelensky and Merz agreed on
The negotiations regarding Taurus are also classified
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia staged a fake "drone attack" on Putin
The media learned the truth about the Kremlin's new production
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced a sharp change in the situation in Sumy and Zaporizhia regions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is really happening on the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?