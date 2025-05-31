China lashed out at Macron over his stance on Ukraine

Official Beijing has publicly criticized as "double standards" French leader Emmanuel Macron's attempts to link Ukraine's defense with the need to protect Taiwan from Chinese invasion.

Macron comes under fire from China

During a new speech about the risks of a split between the PRC and the US, the French president asked:

If Russia is allowed to take over any part of Ukraine without hindrance, what might happen to Taiwan? Emmanuel Macron President of France

After that, the Chinese authorities officially complained that comparing the Taiwan issue with the Ukraine issue was "unacceptable."

These two issues are different in nature and cannot be compared at all… If someone tries to condemn double standards with double standards, the only result we can get is still double standards,” the Chinese embassy said. Share

Although the diplomatic statement does not directly mention Macron, it is accompanied by a photo of him speaking at the event.