Syrsky announced a sharp change in the situation in Sumy and Zaporizhia regions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Russian army has focused its main efforts on the border areas with Russia in the Sumy region. In addition, the enemy is not giving up attempts to break through in the Pokrovsky, Torets, Lymansky, and Novopavlivsky directions.

Points of attention

  • DeepStrike weapons targeted 58 sites in the Russian Federation, damaging military facilities and undermining the aggressor's military-industrial complex.
  • The Ukrainian defense forces continue to defend their borders and inflict significant losses on the enemy, despite challenges such as the use of fiber-optic drones by the opposing forces.

What is really happening on the front

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he held a final meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

The enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsky, Torets, Lymansky, Novopavlovsk directions, as well as on the border areas with the Russian Federation in the Sumy region.

In addition, he warned that the enemy has significantly intensified in the Zaporizhia direction, where it is conducting active offensive operations.

The Syrian government reported that in May, the Russian occupiers lost more than 34,000 personnel.

It is also indicated that DeepStrike weapons struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation — military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined.

"Our forces are continuing their operation on the Kursk front. The enemy is keeping its best units here, which it planned to use in the east. The defense forces are managing to inflict significant losses on the enemy and defend our northern borders," Syrsky reported.

Despite this, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not hide that the enemy has an advantage in using fiber-optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them.

