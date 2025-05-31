Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Russian army has focused its main efforts on the border areas with Russia in the Sumy region. In addition, the enemy is not giving up attempts to break through in the Pokrovsky, Torets, Lymansky, and Novopavlivsky directions.
- DeepStrike weapons targeted 58 sites in the Russian Federation, damaging military facilities and undermining the aggressor's military-industrial complex.
- The Ukrainian defense forces continue to defend their borders and inflict significant losses on the enemy, despite challenges such as the use of fiber-optic drones by the opposing forces.
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he held a final meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.
In addition, he warned that the enemy has significantly intensified in the Zaporizhia direction, where it is conducting active offensive operations.
The Syrian government reported that in May, the Russian occupiers lost more than 34,000 personnel.
It is also indicated that DeepStrike weapons struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation — military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined.
Despite this, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not hide that the enemy has an advantage in using fiber-optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them.
