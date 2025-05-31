Hundreds of animals died due to Russia's attack on Sumy region

On the night of May 31, Russian drones attacked a farm in a village in the Romenska community in the Sumy region. As a result, farm buildings caught fire, hundreds of livestock died, and dozens of tons of grain were destroyed.
Points of attention
- Additional attacks in the region targeted a grain truck, a vehicle delivering bread, and multiple agricultural enterprises, leading to further destruction and injuries.
- The Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region authorities are working to address the aftermath of the attacks and condemn the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Sumy region
As reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, the Russians hit a grain truck in the Romen region — the driver was injured.
During the night, the enemy attacked the Romensky district with missiles and drones.
A Russian strike drone hit a vehicle delivering bread in the Nedryhaylivska community.
According to Grigorov, all necessary services are working on the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.
In addition, Trostyanechchyna came under enemy attack at night.
According to preliminary data, the Russian army attacked agricultural enterprises with two missiles and 13 UAVs. No one was injured.
