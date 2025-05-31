Hundreds of animals died due to Russia's attack on Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Hundreds of animals died due to Russia's attack on Sumy region

Sumy OVA
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Sumy region
Читати українською

On the night of May 31, Russian drones attacked a farm in a village in the Romenska community in the Sumy region. As a result, farm buildings caught fire, hundreds of livestock died, and dozens of tons of grain were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Additional attacks in the region targeted a grain truck, a vehicle delivering bread, and multiple agricultural enterprises, leading to further destruction and injuries.
  • The Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region authorities are working to address the aftermath of the attacks and condemn the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Consequences of the new Russian attack on Sumy region

As reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, the Russians hit a grain truck in the Romen region — the driver was injured.

During the night, the enemy attacked the Romensky district with missiles and drones.

A Russian strike drone hit a vehicle delivering bread in the Nedryhaylivska community.

The driver was injured and received medical assistance. Also, 5 enemy UAVs hit a farm in one of the villages of the Romenska community. As a result of the attack, farm buildings caught fire, hundreds of livestock died, and tens of tons of grain were destroyed.

Oleg Grigorov

Oleg Grigorov

Head of the Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region

According to Grigorov, all necessary services are working on the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

"The Russians are deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure — the very thing that feeds people. To the farm owners — my condolences for their losses," he stressed.

In addition, Trostyanechchyna came under enemy attack at night.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army attacked agricultural enterprises with two missiles and 13 UAVs. No one was injured.

As a result of enemy strikes, enterprise premises and transport were burned down.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 31, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 31 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mandatory evacuation announced in 11 settlements of Sumy region
Sumy OVA
Mandatory evacuation in Sumy region - list of settlements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?