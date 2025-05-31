Hundreds of animals died due to Russia's attack on Sumy region

On the night of May 31, Russian drones attacked a farm in a village in the Romenska community in the Sumy region. As a result, farm buildings caught fire, hundreds of livestock died, and dozens of tons of grain were destroyed.

Consequences of the new Russian attack on Sumy region

As reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, the Russians hit a grain truck in the Romen region — the driver was injured.

During the night, the enemy attacked the Romensky district with missiles and drones.

A Russian strike drone hit a vehicle delivering bread in the Nedryhaylivska community.

The driver was injured and received medical assistance. Also, 5 enemy UAVs hit a farm in one of the villages of the Romenska community. As a result of the attack, farm buildings caught fire, hundreds of livestock died, and tens of tons of grain were destroyed. Oleg Grigorov Head of the Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region

According to Grigorov, all necessary services are working on the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

"The Russians are deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure — the very thing that feeds people. To the farm owners — my condolences for their losses," he stressed. Share

In addition, Trostyanechchyna came under enemy attack at night.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army attacked agricultural enterprises with two missiles and 13 UAVs. No one was injured.