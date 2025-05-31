Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, six command posts, 16 artillery pieces, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 31, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/31/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 987,330 (+1,250) people,

tanks — 10867 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,652 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 28,475 (+54) units,

MLRS — 1400 (+2) units,

air defense systems — 1173 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38215 (+145) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50198 (+109) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During May 30, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles, and 85 air strikes, dropping 155 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russians carried out 6,071 attacks, including 88 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,767 kamikaze drones for attacks.