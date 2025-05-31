Russians killed a child in Zaporizhia region

Russian invaders struck a frontline village in Polohiv district of Zaporizhia region with KABs. A 9-year-old girl was the victim of this attack, her life could not be saved.

What is known about the situation in Zaporizhia?

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, one child was killed and another was injured as a result of enemy strikes.

A 9-year-old girl was killed, a 16-year-old boy was wounded. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on a front-line village in the Polohivskyi district. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He also officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers had hit residential buildings with anti-aircraft missiles.

One house was destroyed. Several other houses, cars, and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.

What is also important to understand is that during the day, the Russians launched 628 strikes on 24 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

The enemy carried out 40 airstrikes on Hulyaipol, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Varvarivka, Rivnopilly, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Zatyshsha, Olhivske, Poltavka, Novodarivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Zelenye, says Ivan Fedorov. Share

According to him, a total of 34 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and infrastructure were received.