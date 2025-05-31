Russians killed a child in Zaporizhia region

Russian invaders struck a frontline village in Polohiv district of Zaporizhia region with KABs. A 9-year-old girl was the victim of this attack, her life could not be saved.
Points of attention
- The devastating attack led to reports of 34 cases of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and infrastructure in the affected areas as per official statements.
- The ongoing situation in Zaporizhia remains critical as the region continues to endure the destructive consequences of the Russian invasion, with local authorities striving to assess and address the damages.
What is known about the situation in Zaporizhia?
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, one child was killed and another was injured as a result of enemy strikes.
He also officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers had hit residential buildings with anti-aircraft missiles.
One house was destroyed. Several other houses, cars, and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.
What is also important to understand is that during the day, the Russians launched 628 strikes on 24 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.
According to him, a total of 34 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and infrastructure were received.
