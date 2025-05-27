Russia is preparing to connect the occupied Zheleznodorozhny NPP to its energy system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is preparing to connect the occupied Zheleznodorozhny NPP to its energy system

What is known about Russia's plans?
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Greenpeace representatives have drawn attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are actively building power lines in the occupied southeast of Ukraine. This indicates that the occupiers intend to connect the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP to their energy system.

Points of attention

  • Greenpeace emphasizes the significance of the construction of new power lines as the first tangible evidence of Russia's plans to restart the ZNPP.
  • The timeline for launching the ZNPP post-war or during hostilities remains uncertain, raising concerns about the safety and implications of this move by the aggressor country.

What is known about Russia's plans?

According to Greenpeace, the Russian invaders are ignoring all potential threats and are demanding that the issue of the status of the ZNPP be resolved during peace negotiations.

The aggressor country is determined to restart and operate this power plant.

Journalists managed to learn that since the beginning of February 2025, Russia has built more than 80 km of power lines and towers between occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk, along the coast of the Sea of Azov.

The enemy's latest actions indicate that it intends to connect new power lines to a large substation near Mariupol, which was connected to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

A statement on this issue was made by nuclear energy specialist from Greenpeace Ukraine, Sean Burney.

Putin's plan to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant depends on the construction of new power lines — this is the first tangible evidence of these plans, he emphasized.

It is currently unknown whether the aggressor country plans to launch the ZNPP after the end of the war or during the continuation of hostilities.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Energodar, a car with the chief of security at the Russian-occupied ZNPP was blown up ― video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Car explosion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The ZNPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
The ZNPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The CCD debunked the Russian fake about Ukraine's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?