Russia is preparing to connect the occupied Zheleznodorozhny NPP to its energy system

Greenpeace representatives have drawn attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are actively building power lines in the occupied southeast of Ukraine. This indicates that the occupiers intend to connect the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP to their energy system.

What is known about Russia's plans?

According to Greenpeace, the Russian invaders are ignoring all potential threats and are demanding that the issue of the status of the ZNPP be resolved during peace negotiations.

The aggressor country is determined to restart and operate this power plant.

Journalists managed to learn that since the beginning of February 2025, Russia has built more than 80 km of power lines and towers between occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk, along the coast of the Sea of Azov.

The enemy's latest actions indicate that it intends to connect new power lines to a large substation near Mariupol, which was connected to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

A statement on this issue was made by nuclear energy specialist from Greenpeace Ukraine, Sean Burney.

Putin's plan to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant depends on the construction of new power lines — this is the first tangible evidence of these plans, he emphasized. Share

It is currently unknown whether the aggressor country plans to launch the ZNPP after the end of the war or during the continuation of hostilities.