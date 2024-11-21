The ZNPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Zaporizhzhia NPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week on November 21. This happened due to shelling by the Russian army.

What is the current situation at the ZANP

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, one of the two power lines of the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP was cut off due to enemy shelling. Currently, the station is connected to the Ukrainian power system through only one power transmission line.

In the event of disconnection of the last power transmission line, the station may again be in a state of complete blackout. This is the second threat of a blackout at the ZANP in a week caused by Russian shelling.

A meeting of the Board of Governors of the IAEA will be held in Vienna today. We insist on the urgent implementation of the resolution on the return of the occupied station to the control of Ukraine. This is the only way to guarantee the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko. Share

The Ministry of Energy noted that restoration of full power to the station will begin as soon as it becomes possible in view of the security situation.

The Russian army set fire to the ZNPP

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.

Subsequently, IAEA experts conducted an inspection of the cooling tower after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, they could not establish the cause of the fire.

On August 18, representatives of the IAEA reported that there was a drone strike at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP, which took place outside the station's security zone.

According to preliminary reports, the drone exploded near the cooling ponds, about 100 meters from the Dnipro transmission line, which is the only 750-kilovolt line that supplies power to the ZNPP.

An IAEA team that surveyed the incident site found damage likely caused by a drone explosion.