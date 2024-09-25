Russia is training FVP drone pilots on the territory of the occupied ZNPP

The Russian occupiers are using the Zaporizhzhya NPP to train FVP drone pilots. In addition, they regularly shell Nikopol from the territory of the station.

The Russians continue to use the nuclear power plant for military purposes

As Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, said, the Russians use the ZNPP as an area where FPV drone pilots are trained.

In addition, according to Kovalenko, these pilots are terrorizing Nikopol with shelling, using the Ukrainian city with civilians as a training ground.

In fact, ZANP is a cover for the Russian Federation, Andriy Kovalenko noted.

The Russian Federation may be preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggests that the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he intends to share these new data with the leaders of the countries during the UN General Assembly in the next few days.

As mentioned earlier, at the beginning of September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

The parties discussed the strengthening of nuclear security in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other energy facilities.