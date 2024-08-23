Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was on the verge of blackout due to shelling by the Russian army
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was on the verge of blackout due to shelling by the Russian army

NAEC "Energoatom"
ZNPP
"Energoatom" reports that as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, the external overhead line through which the ZNPP received power from the Ukrainian power system for its own needs was damaged. Currently, the station is again on the verge of blackout.

Points of attention

  • The degradation of the ZNPP is deepening against the background of the long-term Russian occupation.
  • The provocations of the Russian army cause accidents and complete blackouts, which threatens the nuclear security of the region.
  • The international community and Ukraine's allies should increase pressure on Russia to de-occupy the Zaporizhia NPP.

What is happening at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Energoatom team is once again sounding the alarm, because the degradation of the Zaporizhia NPP, which has been under Russian occupation for the past 2.5 years, is deepening.

On August 22, Russian shelling damaged the PL-330kV external overhead line "Zaporizhka TES — Ferosplavna", through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs, the report says.

What is important to understand is that as of the morning of August 23, the occupied station is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line PL-750kV "Dniprovska".

If the Russian invaders damage it, an emergency situation will arise due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the active zones of the reactors and the fuel storage pools of the ZNPP.

Ukraine's allies should pressure Russia to de-occupy the Zaporizhia NPP

"Energoatom" draws attention to the fact that the enemy is constantly doing everything possible to rapidly worsen the situation at the station.

As you know, the occupiers recently started a fire at the ZNPP, as a result of which one of the two available cooling towers of the NPP burned down.

The international community cannot ignore the fact that the invaders' lack of competent, qualified and licensed personnel and the transformation of the ZNPP into a military base make it impossible to operate the plant without accidents.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant must immediately come under the full control of Ukraine, its legal operator — Energoatom, and Russia must withdraw its military and military equipment from the plant. This is the only way to restore the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent! — the statement says.

What is also important to understand is that during the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhya NPP has already experienced 8 complete blackouts and one partial blackout — with the start of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.

