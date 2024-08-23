Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was on the verge of blackout due to shelling by the Russian army

"Energoatom" reports that as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, the external overhead line through which the ZNPP received power from the Ukrainian power system for its own needs was damaged. Currently, the station is again on the verge of blackout.
What is happening at the Zaporizhzhia NPP
The Energoatom team is once again sounding the alarm, because the degradation of the Zaporizhia NPP, which has been under Russian occupation for the past 2.5 years, is deepening.
What is important to understand is that as of the morning of August 23, the occupied station is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line PL-750kV "Dniprovska".
If the Russian invaders damage it, an emergency situation will arise due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the active zones of the reactors and the fuel storage pools of the ZNPP.
Ukraine's allies should pressure Russia to de-occupy the Zaporizhia NPP
"Energoatom" draws attention to the fact that the enemy is constantly doing everything possible to rapidly worsen the situation at the station.
As you know, the occupiers recently started a fire at the ZNPP, as a result of which one of the two available cooling towers of the NPP burned down.
The international community cannot ignore the fact that the invaders' lack of competent, qualified and licensed personnel and the transformation of the ZNPP into a military base make it impossible to operate the plant without accidents.
What is also important to understand is that during the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhya NPP has already experienced 8 complete blackouts and one partial blackout — with the start of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.
