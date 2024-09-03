The power transmission line at the occupied ZNPP was damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation

Russian shelling damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system.
Points of attention
- Russian shelling caused damage to the power line that feeds the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian power system.
- Damage to the line can lead to an emergency situation due to the loss of power to the pumps that cool the active zones of the reactors at the ZNPP.
- Ukrainian specialists cannot start repairing the line due to the threat of repeated shelling of the site by Russian troops.
- The restoration of the line is expected after the safety guarantee for specialists and the power plant.
What is the situation at the ZANP
As reported by Energoatom, the increase in the level of danger was influenced by the Russian shelling on September 2. During it, one of the two external air lines was damaged.
It is through it that the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP receives power from the energy system of Ukraine in order to be able to meet its own needs.
Energoatom explained that it is these pumps that cool the active zones of the reactors and fuel holding pools of the ZNPP.
Ukrainian specialists will repair this line as soon as they are guaranteed safety.
The Director General of the IAEA will visit the ZNPP
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is currently on his way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
He announced this on September 3.
Other details of his trip have not been disclosed at this time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-