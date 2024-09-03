The power transmission line at the occupied ZNPP was damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation

Russian shelling damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system.

What is the situation at the ZANP

As reported by Energoatom, the increase in the level of danger was influenced by the Russian shelling on September 2. During it, one of the two external air lines was damaged.

It is through it that the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP receives power from the energy system of Ukraine in order to be able to meet its own needs.

In case of its damage, an emergency situation will arise due to the loss of external power supply to the pumps, - the message says. Share

Energoatom explained that it is these pumps that cool the active zones of the reactors and fuel holding pools of the ZNPP.

Ukrainian specialists cannot yet inspect the damage site and start repairing the line, because there is a real threat of repeated shelling of the site by Russian troops, the company said. Share

Ukrainian specialists will repair this line as soon as they are guaranteed safety.

The Director General of the IAEA will visit the ZNPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is currently on his way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

He announced this on September 3.

It has been two years since we established the Support and Facilitation Mission in Zaporizhzhia to help ensure nuclear safety at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. I am going to the Zaporizhzhya NPP to continue our assistance and help prevent a nuclear accident, Grossi said. Share

