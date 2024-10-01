The Russian Federation shut down the power line at the occupied ZNPP — there is a threat of a blackout

Russia attacked the substation and de-energized the overhead line that feeds the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This created a threat of an accident.

Russia de-energized the power line of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, as a result of the Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines of the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP was cut off. The station was again on the verge of blackout.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that this next act of Russian terrorism created a threat of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in order to restore full power to the occupied nuclear power plant as soon as possible, the ministry notes. Share

The Russian army set fire to the ZNPP

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.

Subsequently, IAEA experts conducted an inspection of the cooling tower after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, they could not establish the cause of the fire.

On August 18, representatives of the IAEA reported that there was a drone strike at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP, which took place outside the station's security zone.

According to preliminary reports, the drone exploded near the cooling ponds, about 100 meters from the Dnipro transmission line, which is the only 750-kilovolt line that supplies power to the ZNPP.

An IAEA team that surveyed the incident site found damage likely caused by a drone explosion.