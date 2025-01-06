Russian propaganda has spread a manipulative accusation against Ukraine of an alleged drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council has refuted another Russian fake.
Points of attention
- The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked the manipulative accusation by Russian propaganda about Ukraine's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
- The Kremlin is trying to shift responsibility for security risks at the Zaporizhzhia NPP onto Ukraine through Russian occupation troops, but the real nuclear threat in Ukraine lies with the actions of the Russian invaders.
- The Central Nuclear Security Center highlighted that Russian accusations of Ukrainian drone attacks are part of nuclear blackmail and intimidation tactics, aiming to divert attention from the risks posed by Russian occupation troops at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
- Russian occupation troops have violated nuclear and radiation safety principles at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, hindering the work of qualified personnel and disrupting power supply lines, while restricting full access to IAEA experts stationed at the plant.
- The incidents at the Zaporizhzhia NPP underscore the pressing need for international monitoring and security measures to prevent further escalation of the nuclear threat in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.
The CCD debunked the Russian fake about Ukraine's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Thus, earlier the Russian Ministry of Defense once again announced an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on a nuclear power plant.
With such statements, the Kremlin is trying to shift responsibility for all security risks due to the occupation of the ZNPP by the Russian military onto Ukraine, the Central Nuclear Security Center noted, emphasizing that such accusations are part of Russian nuclear blackmail and intimidation by a man-made disaster.
The only real factor of the nuclear threat on the territory of Ukraine is the Russian occupation troops.
Occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia: what is known
The ZNPP was temporarily captured by Russian troops on March 4, 2022. During this time, the invaders repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear and radiation safety, mining the territory of the station, preventing qualified personnel from working, and interrupting the power supply lines to the NPP from the Ukrainian power system.
On January 6, IAEA employees present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded two loud explosions near the station amid reports of a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP training center.
