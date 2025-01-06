Russian propaganda has spread a manipulative accusation against Ukraine of an alleged drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council has refuted another Russian fake.

The CCD debunked the Russian fake about Ukraine's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Thus, earlier the Russian Ministry of Defense once again announced an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on a nuclear power plant.

With such statements, the Kremlin is trying to shift responsibility for all security risks due to the occupation of the ZNPP by the Russian military onto Ukraine, the Central Nuclear Security Center noted, emphasizing that such accusations are part of Russian nuclear blackmail and intimidation by a man-made disaster.

Chests of Russian propaganda publications

The only real factor of the nuclear threat on the territory of Ukraine is the Russian occupation troops.

Occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia: what is known

The ZNPP was temporarily captured by Russian troops on March 4, 2022. During this time, the invaders repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear and radiation safety, mining the territory of the station, preventing qualified personnel from working, and interrupting the power supply lines to the NPP from the Ukrainian power system.

Since September 2022, an IAEA mission has been permanently stationed at the station, but the Russians are not giving the agency's experts full access to all areas of the ZNPP. Share

On January 6, IAEA employees present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded two loud explosions near the station amid reports of a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP training center.