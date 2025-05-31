Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 31 — what is known
During the night of May 31, the defenders of Ukrainian skies were able to destroy 3 Russian aircraft missiles and neutralize 69 enemy drones.

  • Key directions of the air strike included Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions in Russia.
  • Air defenses in Ukraine effectively neutralized 69 enemy Shahed UAVs and 3 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in various parts of the country.

The Russian invaders carried out the attack with 114 air attack aircraft:

  • 107 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea;

  • 2 jet attack UAVs (unidentified type) from Belgorod region — Russian Federation;

  • 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation;

  • 3 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region — Russian Federation.

The main directions of the air strike are the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 69 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) and 3 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the east, south, north, and center of the country. 42 were shot down by fire weapons, 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

It is also indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 13 locations.

