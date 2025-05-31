Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of May 31, the defenders of Ukrainian skies were able to destroy 3 Russian aircraft missiles and neutralize 69 enemy drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 31 — what is known

The Russian invaders carried out the attack with 114 air attack aircraft:

107 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea;

2 jet attack UAVs (unidentified type) from Belgorod region — Russian Federation;

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation;

3 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region — Russian Federation.

The main directions of the air strike are the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 69 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) and 3 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the east, south, north, and center of the country. 42 were shot down by fire weapons, 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

It is also indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 13 locations.