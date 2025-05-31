Mandatory evacuation announced in 11 settlements of Sumy region

On May 31, it became officially known that the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, signed an order on the mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements in the Sumy district.

Mandatory evacuation in Sumy region — list of settlements

According to local authorities, this decision was made against the backdrop of a constant threat to the lives of civilians due to shelling of border communities.

Evacuation is being carried out from the following settlements:

▪️ Horobivka (Richkivska rural community);

▪️ Shtanivka, Voronivka, Yanchenky (Bilopil urban community);

▪️ Tsymbalivka, Shkurativka (Vorozhbyanska urban community);

▪️ Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske, Kapitanivka (Mykolaiv rural community).

Contact number of the evacuation headquarters in Sumy district: 050 650 70 83.

In addition, it is emphasized that everyone who needs help is provided with transportation, humanitarian aid, temporary accommodation, and social benefits.

"We urge residents not to delay the decision to evacuate. Remaining in a zone of constant danger is a direct threat to your life and health," the Sumy OVA said in an official statement. Share

It is also indicated that as of today, 213 settlements in the Sumy region are subject to mandatory evacuation.