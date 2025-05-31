"I'm very disappointed." Trump publicly shamed Putin

According to US leader Donald Trump, he is "surprised" and "disappointed" by the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine, as they have become an obstacle to a quick "deal".

Trump again rebuked Putin and Zelensky

The head of the White House decided to complain to the media about how the States "were going to solve the problem, and then suddenly missiles hit several cities and people died."

I saw things that surprised me, and I don't like to be surprised, so I'm very disappointed. Donald Trump President of the United States

After that, journalists asked the American leader whether he considered Putin a "good guy or a bad guy" after all the recent events.

However, Trump avoided answering this question.

And to the second question, how his administration should deal with the "very stubborn Vladimir Putin," he added: "and Zelenskyy too."

By the way, Donald Trump recently announced that only in "a week and a half to two weeks" will he be able to tell whether the Russian dictator is deceiving him about his desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine.