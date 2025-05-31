"Coalition of the Willing" Considers Changing Strategy Towards Ukraine

As The Telegraph has learned, European allies have concluded that the priority in supporting Ukraine should not be the introduction of peacekeepers, but the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities without US assistance.
Points of attention
- European leaders have decided to increase sanctions pressure on Russia as part of the strategy to support Ukraine, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the region.
- Volodymyr Zelensky's team is apprehensive about the consequences of potential US disengagement, as it may impact the supply of weapons and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
What is known about the secret negotiations of the "Coalition of the Willing"
According to journalists, the allies are now concerned that US leader Donald Trump may actually withdraw from peace talks to end the war.
According to the insider, the focus is currently on how to provide the necessary support to Ukraine in a situation where the US will provide only limited resources, including intelligence.
As of today, European leaders have concluded that it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
There is a high probability that the “Coalition of the Willing” will continue to support Trump’s efforts to achieve peace at the request of the Ukrainian side.
Volodymyr Zelensky's team fears that without this, the States may stop supplying weapons and exchanging intelligence.
More on the topic
