As The Telegraph has learned, European allies have concluded that the priority in supporting Ukraine should not be the introduction of peacekeepers, but the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities without US assistance.

What is known about the secret negotiations of the "Coalition of the Willing"

According to journalists, the allies are now concerned that US leader Donald Trump may actually withdraw from peace talks to end the war.

"Let's be realistic and recognize that the US will never be on board," a Western official told the media, describing the atmosphere at the latest meeting of Ukraine's allies as oppressive. Share

According to the insider, the focus is currently on how to provide the necessary support to Ukraine in a situation where the US will provide only limited resources, including intelligence.

As of today, European leaders have concluded that it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

There is a high probability that the “Coalition of the Willing” will continue to support Trump’s efforts to achieve peace at the request of the Ukrainian side.