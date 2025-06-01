According to Eric Chiaramella, former top CIA Russia analyst, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's greed led to his missing the chance to sign a favorable deal with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.

Putin has outdone himself again

As is known, the Kremlin plans to present its memorandum on ending the war on June 2.

There is a high probability that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will block this document due to the unrealistic nature of Moscow's demands.

According to a former CIA analyst, the Russian dictator may get nothing because he wanted to take too much.

The war will continue, probably more brutally than before. Ukrainian cities will be bombarded with missiles and drones, but Russian cities may be too. And Putin will be further than ever from his goal of creating a friendly, pro-Russian Ukraine on his border, which would result in a stronger Ukraine closer to Europe — the very thing he wanted to prevent. Share

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius believes that Putin made a mistake when he decided that Trump would forgive him absolutely all his antics and allow him to seize all of Ukraine.

The US president is losing patience with the Russian dictator, and Europe is increasing its support for Ukraine in light of recent events.