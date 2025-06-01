According to Eric Chiaramella, former top CIA Russia analyst, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's greed led to his missing the chance to sign a favorable deal with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.
Points of attention
- Washington Post columnist David Ignatius notes Putin's mistake in assuming Trump would forgive all his actions and allow him to seize all of Ukraine, highlighting the fallacy in thinking he can bomb his way to victory in the war.
- The idea that Putin can break Ukraine's morale through bombings is likely a fallacy, as wars don't work that way, potentially prolonging the conflict even further.
Putin has outdone himself again
As is known, the Kremlin plans to present its memorandum on ending the war on June 2.
There is a high probability that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will block this document due to the unrealistic nature of Moscow's demands.
According to a former CIA analyst, the Russian dictator may get nothing because he wanted to take too much.
Washington Post columnist David Ignatius believes that Putin made a mistake when he decided that Trump would forgive him absolutely all his antics and allow him to seize all of Ukraine.
The US president is losing patience with the Russian dictator, and Europe is increasing its support for Ukraine in light of recent events.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-