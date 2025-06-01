Former CIA analyst points out Putin's fatal mistake
Former CIA analyst points out Putin's fatal mistake

Putin has outdone himself again
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

According to Eric Chiaramella, former top CIA Russia analyst, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's greed led to his missing the chance to sign a favorable deal with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.

Points of attention

  • Washington Post columnist David Ignatius notes Putin's mistake in assuming Trump would forgive all his actions and allow him to seize all of Ukraine, highlighting the fallacy in thinking he can bomb his way to victory in the war.
  • The idea that Putin can break Ukraine's morale through bombings is likely a fallacy, as wars don't work that way, potentially prolonging the conflict even further.

Putin has outdone himself again

As is known, the Kremlin plans to present its memorandum on ending the war on June 2.

There is a high probability that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will block this document due to the unrealistic nature of Moscow's demands.

According to a former CIA analyst, the Russian dictator may get nothing because he wanted to take too much.

The war will continue, probably more brutally than before. Ukrainian cities will be bombarded with missiles and drones, but Russian cities may be too. And Putin will be further than ever from his goal of creating a friendly, pro-Russian Ukraine on his border, which would result in a stronger Ukraine closer to Europe — the very thing he wanted to prevent.

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius believes that Putin made a mistake when he decided that Trump would forgive him absolutely all his antics and allow him to seize all of Ukraine.

The US president is losing patience with the Russian dictator, and Europe is increasing its support for Ukraine in light of recent events.

The idea that he can bomb his way to victory by breaking Ukraine's morale is probably a fallacy. Wars don't work that way.

Consequences of the new Russian attack on Sumy region

