"No more talk, time to act." US Senate prepares powerful sanctions blow against Russia

As reported by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, the upper house of Congress will most likely begin considering new large-scale sanctions against Russia next week due to the Kremlin's unwillingness to stop the war against Ukraine.

What the US Senate has planned

Lindsey Graham made a statement on this matter during an official visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is important to understand is that Graham himself is one of the initiators of the bill on new sanctions against Russia.

The senator emphasized that Ukraine has done everything the US asked of it, while Russia continues to block peace talks to end the war in every way possible:

No more talk, time to act… I expect the Senate to begin considering the sanctions bill next week. Lindsey Graham Republican Senator

As for the lower house of Congress, whose consent would also be needed to approve the new sanctions, Graham said there are "members of the House who are willing to act, and you will see Congress act."

As mentioned earlier, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham, along with 80 co-sponsors, submitted a bill that would severely increase sanctions pressure on Russia if it does not cease fire.

First of all, it concerns the introduction of a 500 percent duty on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.