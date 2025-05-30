Media have uncovered the contents of the Ukrainian ceasefire memorandum

According to The New York Times, the memorandum that Ukrainian Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to Russia contains a provision for a ceasefire not only on land, but also at sea and in the air.

What Ukraine wants from Russia

According to one insider, Ukraine's memorandum includes provisions for a ceasefire on land, at sea, and in the air.

In addition, the document provides for monitoring by international allies.

Currently, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is inclined to believe that the Kremlin may set a "trap" — to offer conditions in its "memorandum" that are unacceptable to Kyiv.

First of all, there is talk of a possible demand to "withdraw troops from controlled territories."

Ukrainian officials fear that Moscow will try to take advantage of this situation to accuse Ukraine of breaking off the negotiations if it refuses to accept the knowingly unacceptable conditions. Share

As a reminder, on May 30, the Kremlin's permanent spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on what conditions for a ceasefire Russia would put forward in its draft "memorandum."

According to Putin's representative, the Russian delegation will reveal its contents for the first time only on June 2, 2025.

That is, this will happen during the second round of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.