As Russian opposition media outlets have learned, the high-profile "attack by Ukrainian drones" on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's helicopter in the Kursk region is just another planned performance by the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- The deception surrounding the 'drone attack' showcases the lengths to which the Kremlin goes to shape public perception of Putin's involvement in volatile situations.
- While Putin's visit to Kursk, a region under daily attacks from Ukrainian soldiers, was real, the alleged drone attack was exposed as a carefully orchestrated set-up.
The media learned the truth about the Kremlin's new production
Recently, Russian propagandists stated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation flew to Kursk for the first time since the breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory.
Moreover, they even began to claim that his helicopter was “at the epicenter of the attack by Ukrainian drones.”
Time passed and opposition journalists discovered that it was just a carefully thought-out set-up.
What is important to understand is that the dictator actually visited Kursk, which is attacked daily by Ukrainian soldiers.
However, as insiders admitted, he was never under attack by drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-