As Russian opposition media outlets have learned, the high-profile "attack by Ukrainian drones" on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's helicopter in the Kursk region is just another planned performance by the Kremlin.

The media learned the truth about the Kremlin's new production

Recently, Russian propagandists stated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation flew to Kursk for the first time since the breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory.

Moreover, they even began to claim that his helicopter was “at the epicenter of the attack by Ukrainian drones.”

Time passed and opposition journalists discovered that it was just a carefully thought-out set-up.

The security forces have promoted this shocking "risky" episode in the media to convince Russians that the president is not hiding behind their backs, but is also taking risks and making sacrifices. Against the backdrop of regular drone strikes, chaos at airports, and mobile phone outages, this television show is intended to create an image of Putin "sharing dangers" with the country and thus tell society that "at war, it's like at war." Share

What is important to understand is that the dictator actually visited Kursk, which is attacked daily by Ukrainian soldiers.