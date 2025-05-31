Russia staged a fake "drone attack" on Putin
Category
World
Publication date

Russia staged a fake "drone attack" on Putin

The media learned the truth about the Kremlin's new production
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As Russian opposition media outlets have learned, the high-profile "attack by Ukrainian drones" on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's helicopter in the Kursk region is just another planned performance by the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • The deception surrounding the 'drone attack' showcases the lengths to which the Kremlin goes to shape public perception of Putin's involvement in volatile situations.
  • While Putin's visit to Kursk, a region under daily attacks from Ukrainian soldiers, was real, the alleged drone attack was exposed as a carefully orchestrated set-up.

The media learned the truth about the Kremlin's new production

Recently, Russian propagandists stated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation flew to Kursk for the first time since the breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory.

Moreover, they even began to claim that his helicopter was “at the epicenter of the attack by Ukrainian drones.”

Time passed and opposition journalists discovered that it was just a carefully thought-out set-up.

The security forces have promoted this shocking "risky" episode in the media to convince Russians that the president is not hiding behind their backs, but is also taking risks and making sacrifices. Against the backdrop of regular drone strikes, chaos at airports, and mobile phone outages, this television show is intended to create an image of Putin "sharing dangers" with the country and thus tell society that "at war, it's like at war."

What is important to understand is that the dictator actually visited Kursk, which is attacked daily by Ukrainian soldiers.

However, as insiders admitted, he was never under attack by drones.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm very disappointed." Trump publicly shamed Putin
Trump again rebuked Putin and Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Willing" Considers Changing Strategy Towards Ukraine
What is known about the secret negotiations of the "Coalition of the Willing"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?