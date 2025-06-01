Panic continues to rage in Russia after the start of the large-scale Operation "Web" conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, the Russian airfields "Belaya", "Dyagilevo", "Olenya" and "Ivanovo" were hit by Ukrainian drones.

Dozens of planes are burning at several Russian airfields

Ukrainian Telegram channels are reporting on the new successes of the SBU, citing their insiders in the special service.

The SBU has worked on 4 military airfields of the Russian Federation today. According to our sources, planes are currently burning at the Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya and Ivanovo airfields. Thanks to Malyuk, the Russian Federation has now understood the true meaning of the word “demilitarization,” the Lachen Pyshe and Bavovna telegram channels report. Share

The Security Service of Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information, but has not denied it either.

It is currently known that the special operation was called "Web" and is aimed at destroying enemy bomber aircraft that attack Ukrainian cities every night.

According to the latest data, more than 40 Russian aircraft were hit, including strategic bombers Tu-95, Tu-22M3, as well as A-50 aircraft.

It is also reported that losses for the Russian army have already exceeded $2 billion.

All information is currently being clarified.