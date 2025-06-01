Russia launched 479 air attack weapons against Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of May 31 and June 1, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 479 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 385 of them were neutralized.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on June 1 — what is known
In general, the Russian occupiers carried out the attack:
472 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk,
3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions;
4 air- and ground-based cruise missiles Kh-101, Iskander-K.
The key areas of the air strike are Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 18 locations.
