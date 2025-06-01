Russia launched 479 air attack weapons against Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of May 31 and June 1, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 479 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 385 of them were neutralized.

  • Key areas of the air strike included Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions.
  • Ukrainian defense forces effectively engaged aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems to counter the enemy assault.

In general, the Russian occupiers carried out the attack:

  • 472 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions;

  • 4 air- and ground-based cruise missiles Kh-101, Iskander-K.

The key areas of the air strike are Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 1:30 p.m., air defenses neutralized 385 enemy air attack vehicles: 210 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) and 3 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles in the east, south, north, west, and center of the country. 213 were shot down by fire weapons, 172 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 18 locations.

