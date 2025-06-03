Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev publicly admitted that the goal of the "peace talks" with Ukraine in Istanbul is actually "to ensure a quick and complete victory for Russia," not a just and quick end to the war.

Medvedev decided not to hide the truth

The current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council decided to appeal to all Russians who “are experiencing and dreaming of retribution”

"You have to worry — it's a normal human trait. Retribution is inevitable," Dmitry Medvedev cynically stated. Share

Against this background, he also added that the Russian invaders are actively continuing their offensive on the territory of Ukraine.

Everything that is supposed to explode will certainly be blown up, and those who are supposed to be exterminated will disappear. The negotiations in Istanbul are needed not for a compromise world on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian Memorandum, which was published yesterday. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

As mentioned earlier, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place on May 2 in Istanbul. It lasted more than 2 hours.

As a result, Kyiv and Moscow were able to agree on new exchanges of certain categories of military personnel.