Medvedev revealed the Kremlin's true goal in negotiations with Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Medvedev revealed the Kremlin's true goal in negotiations with Ukraine

Medvedev decided not to hide the truth
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev publicly admitted that the goal of the "peace talks" with Ukraine in Istanbul is actually "to ensure a quick and complete victory for Russia," not a just and quick end to the war.

Points of attention

  • The recent negotiations in Istanbul yielded agreements on military personnel exchanges and the handover of a list of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, amidst escalating tensions and confrontations.
  • The disclosed Russian Memorandum underscores the uncompromising stance of the Kremlin, raising concerns about the future of the conflict and the impact on civilian populations in the region.

Medvedev decided not to hide the truth

The current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council decided to appeal to all Russians who “are experiencing and dreaming of retribution”

"You have to worry — it's a normal human trait. Retribution is inevitable," Dmitry Medvedev cynically stated.

Against this background, he also added that the Russian invaders are actively continuing their offensive on the territory of Ukraine.

Everything that is supposed to explode will certainly be blown up, and those who are supposed to be exterminated will disappear. The negotiations in Istanbul are needed not for a compromise world on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian Memorandum, which was published yesterday.

Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

As mentioned earlier, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place on May 2 in Istanbul. It lasted more than 2 hours.

As a result, Kyiv and Moscow were able to agree on new exchanges of certain categories of military personnel.

In addition, Ukraine handed over to the Kremlin a list of several hundred Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech Republic challenges Kremlin after publication of Russian "memorandum"
The Czech Republic warned the world about the Kremlin's master plan
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Senate's devastating sanctions against Russia. What the House of Representatives is saying
What are the chances of new sanctions against Russia being adopted?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain wants to sue Abramovich for $3.2 billion for Ukraine
Britain is ready to fight in court for money for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?