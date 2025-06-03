Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev publicly admitted that the goal of the "peace talks" with Ukraine in Istanbul is actually "to ensure a quick and complete victory for Russia," not a just and quick end to the war.
Points of attention
- The recent negotiations in Istanbul yielded agreements on military personnel exchanges and the handover of a list of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, amidst escalating tensions and confrontations.
- The disclosed Russian Memorandum underscores the uncompromising stance of the Kremlin, raising concerns about the future of the conflict and the impact on civilian populations in the region.
Medvedev decided not to hide the truth
The current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council decided to appeal to all Russians who “are experiencing and dreaming of retribution”
Against this background, he also added that the Russian invaders are actively continuing their offensive on the territory of Ukraine.
As mentioned earlier, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place on May 2 in Istanbul. It lasted more than 2 hours.
As a result, Kyiv and Moscow were able to agree on new exchanges of certain categories of military personnel.
In addition, Ukraine handed over to the Kremlin a list of several hundred Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-