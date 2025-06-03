The US Senate's devastating sanctions against Russia. What the House of Representatives is saying
What are the chances of new sanctions against Russia being adopted?
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

As Mike Johnson, the spokesman for the US House of Representatives, told reporters, he and many other congressmen support the bill to severely tighten sanctions against Russia, which was prepared in the Senate.

  • With 80 co-sponsors, the bill introduced by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham highlights a united front in Congress to impose new sanctions on Russia amidst ongoing tensions.
  • The impending G7 summit in June adds urgency to the push for new sanctions against Russia, indicating a coordinated effort to strengthen punitive measures against Russia on an international scale.

What are the chances of new sanctions against Russia being adopted?

According to Johnson, he supports Congress' efforts to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Many members of Congress want us to impose the strongest sanctions on Russia. And I support that," the spokesman announced.

What is important to understand is that Mike Johnson's support for a bill punishing Russia for its war against Ukraine comes amid a bipartisan effort in the Senate to impose sweeping sanctions against Russia.

As mentioned earlier, this is a bill introduced by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham, along with 80 co-sponsors.

American officials are lobbying for additional economic sanctions against Russia for refusing to sign a ceasefire.

It is currently planned to impose a 500 percent tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.

On June 1, Senator Lindsey Graham announced that he was determined to push for new sanctions against Russia before the G7 summit in June.

