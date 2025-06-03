The US Senate's devastating sanctions against Russia. What the House of Representatives is saying

As Mike Johnson, the spokesman for the US House of Representatives, told reporters, he and many other congressmen support the bill to severely tighten sanctions against Russia, which was prepared in the Senate.

What are the chances of new sanctions against Russia being adopted?

According to Johnson, he supports Congress' efforts to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Many members of Congress want us to impose the strongest sanctions on Russia. And I support that," the spokesman announced. Share

What is important to understand is that Mike Johnson's support for a bill punishing Russia for its war against Ukraine comes amid a bipartisan effort in the Senate to impose sweeping sanctions against Russia.

As mentioned earlier, this is a bill introduced by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham, along with 80 co-sponsors.

American officials are lobbying for additional economic sanctions against Russia for refusing to sign a ceasefire.

It is currently planned to impose a 500 percent tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.