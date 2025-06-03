Russia's air battle against Ukraine — air defense forces reveal details

During the night, Russian invaders carried out attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

It is indicated that a new enemy attack began at 11:30 p.m. on June 2.

According to the defenders of Ukrainian skies, the main areas of the air strike are Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 75 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, and north of the country. 60 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air attack targets were recorded in 11 locations.