Russia's air battle against Ukraine — air defense forces reveal details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's air battle against Ukraine — air defense forces reveal details

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Читати українською

During the night, Russian invaders carried out attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Multiple units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems were involved in the destruction of enemy targets, showcasing coordinated defensive efforts.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the crucial role of air defense forces in safeguarding the skies and protecting the integrity of Ukraine against foreign aggression.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

It is indicated that a new enemy attack began at 11:30 p.m. on June 2.

According to the defenders of Ukrainian skies, the main areas of the air strike are Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 75 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, and north of the country. 60 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air attack targets were recorded in 11 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France announced a change in the EU's approach to aid to Ukraine
France has noticed positive dynamics from the EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to the EU. The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions for two clusters
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Shmyhal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Odessa and Chernihiv — many injured
State Emergency Service
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?