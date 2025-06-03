Russia attacked Odessa and Chernihiv — many injured
Russia attacked Odessa and Chernihiv — many injured

State Emergency Service
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa?
On the night of June 3, the Russian army again attacked Odessa, damaging buildings and civilian infrastructure, starting fires, and injuring at least 4 people. Chernihiv was also hit that night, with four people also injured.

Points of attention

  • Chernihiv also suffered casualties, including a martyr and several injured individuals, with a private house burning down as a result of the attack.
  • Efforts are underway to handle the situation in both cities, with authorities coordinating restoration work and providing assistance to those affected.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa?

According to Mayor Trukhanov, an operational headquarters is currently operating on site, and consultations will be organized in the near future on receiving assistance from the city budget, as well as compensation under the eRecovery program.

He also added that utilities will handle restoration work and cleanup.

The State Emergency Service has already officially confirmed that, according to preliminary data, 4 people were injured as a result of the attack.

Fires broke out in various parts of the city, the largest of which was in a food warehouse. In the private sector, 2 cars burned down, garages and houses were damaged.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv?

The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to him, a martyr was killed in the private sector. There are casualties among the people.

Initially, it was reported that two people were injured. One of the injured was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other person received moderate injuries.

A private house burned down as a result of the attack.

Bryzhynsky later added that the number of injured had increased to four. Two women and two men were taken to hospitals.

