Ukraine's accession to the EU. The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions for two clusters
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's accession to the EU. The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions for two clusters

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Shmyhal
Читати українською

The government has approved Ukraine's next negotiating positions on EU accession in two clusters. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 30.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's government has approved negotiating positions for EU accession in clusters focusing on the Single Market and foreign policy/defense.
  • The approval of these clusters demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to aligning with EU regulations and contributing to European stability.
  • The EU accession process outlines key areas such as free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital, as well as priorities in common foreign policy and defense.

Ukraine is moving towards the EU: what is known

Recently, the Government approved Ukraine's negotiating position on Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process." The document has already been submitted to the European Commission. Today, we are considering and approving the negotiating positions on Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "Foreign Relations," he noted.

Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the second cluster covers key areas of the functioning of the EU Single Market — from the free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital to competition rules and consumer protection, which is important for Ukrainian businesses and citizens.

The sixth cluster defines the role of Ukraine in the EU's common foreign policy, security and defense, which includes, among other things, our state's contribution to the stability of Europe and the protection of the continent from the Russian threat.

The Head of Government emphasized that the aforementioned official documents with Ukrainian proposals define priorities and obligations on the path to EU membership.

He also reported that the European Commission plans to open negotiations on Cluster 1 in June.

We have covered the distance from submitting an application for membership in the European Union to the start of pre-accession negotiations in record time. The ambitious goal for 2025 is to open all six negotiation clusters with the EU on a parallel basis.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland plans to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU
Flag of Poland
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky rebuked European leaders
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced a new problem on the path to the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's EU accession. Orban falsely predicts disaster for Hungarians
Orban Victor
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?