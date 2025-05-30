Ukraine's accession to the EU. The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions for two clusters

The government has approved Ukraine's next negotiating positions on EU accession in two clusters. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 30.

Ukraine is moving towards the EU: what is known

Recently, the Government approved Ukraine's negotiating position on Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process." The document has already been submitted to the European Commission. Today, we are considering and approving the negotiating positions on Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "Foreign Relations," he noted. Share

Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the second cluster covers key areas of the functioning of the EU Single Market — from the free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital to competition rules and consumer protection, which is important for Ukrainian businesses and citizens.

The sixth cluster defines the role of Ukraine in the EU's common foreign policy, security and defense, which includes, among other things, our state's contribution to the stability of Europe and the protection of the continent from the Russian threat.

The Head of Government emphasized that the aforementioned official documents with Ukrainian proposals define priorities and obligations on the path to EU membership.

He also reported that the European Commission plans to open negotiations on Cluster 1 in June.