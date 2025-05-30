Ukraine's accession to the EU. The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions for two clusters

The government has approved Ukraine's next negotiating positions on EU accession in two clusters. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 30.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's government has approved negotiating positions for EU accession in clusters focusing on the Single Market and foreign policy/defense.
- The approval of these clusters demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to aligning with EU regulations and contributing to European stability.
- The EU accession process outlines key areas such as free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital, as well as priorities in common foreign policy and defense.
Ukraine is moving towards the EU: what is known
Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the second cluster covers key areas of the functioning of the EU Single Market — from the free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital to competition rules and consumer protection, which is important for Ukrainian businesses and citizens.
The sixth cluster defines the role of Ukraine in the EU's common foreign policy, security and defense, which includes, among other things, our state's contribution to the stability of Europe and the protection of the continent from the Russian threat.
The Head of Government emphasized that the aforementioned official documents with Ukrainian proposals define priorities and obligations on the path to EU membership.
He also reported that the European Commission plans to open negotiations on Cluster 1 in June.
