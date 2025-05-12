Ukraine's EU accession. Orban falsely predicts disaster for Hungarians

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU, as, in his opinion, it would mean the European Union entering the war.
Orban cynically predicts disaster for Hungarians if Ukraine joins the EU
We, as a country bordering Ukraine, believe that if we accept Ukraine, it would mean accepting war. We have never accepted a country that is at war. And there are good reasons for that, Orban said, without specifying what reasons he was referring to.
According to him, Ukraine's membership would mean an economic burden that EU members would not be able to bear.
At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister recalled the experience of Central Europe in joining the EU, stating that it was supposedly beneficial for Western European states to accept their eastern neighbors.
He also noted that several European countries want to provide Ukraine with additional assistance so that it can continue the war.
We have a different opinion on this matter. In our opinion, the longer the war lasts, the more people die and the worse the situation on the battlefield becomes.
He also criticized the European Commission's idea of a mandatory renunciation of Russian energy sources.
