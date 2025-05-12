Ukraine's EU accession. Orban falsely predicts disaster for Hungarians

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU, as, in his opinion, it would mean the European Union entering the war.

Orban cynically predicts disaster for Hungarians if Ukraine joins the EU

We, as a country bordering Ukraine, believe that if we accept Ukraine, it would mean accepting war. We have never accepted a country that is at war. And there are good reasons for that, Orban said, without specifying what reasons he was referring to.

According to him, Ukraine's membership would mean an economic burden that EU members would not be able to bear.

At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister recalled the experience of Central Europe in joining the EU, stating that it was supposedly beneficial for Western European states to accept their eastern neighbors.

We, Hungarians and other Central European countries, were accepted into the European Union because it was beneficial for those who were already in it to have Central Europe. The member states did not make a moral or social gesture. They accepted us because it was beneficial for them to have us as EU members. It was a precise calculation, if you look at the numbers, with Central Europe's membership in the EU, all the former members, without exception, won. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

However, the situation with Ukraine is different. It is not profitable. Bad business. Agrarian crisis. Unemployment. Debt. Falling living standards. Share

He also noted that several European countries want to provide Ukraine with additional assistance so that it can continue the war.

We have a different opinion on this matter. In our opinion, the longer the war lasts, the more people die and the worse the situation on the battlefield becomes.

He also criticized the European Commission's idea of a mandatory renunciation of Russian energy sources.