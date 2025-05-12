Ukraine's EU accession. Orban falsely predicts disaster for Hungarians
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's EU accession. Orban falsely predicts disaster for Hungarians

Orban Victor
Orban
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU, as, in his opinion, it would mean the European Union entering the war.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban opposes Ukraine's EU accession, citing concerns about potential conflicts and economic burdens within the EU.
  • Orban predicts disaster for Hungarians if Ukraine becomes an EU member, highlighting war, agrarian crisis, unemployment, debt, and falling living standards.

Orban cynically predicts disaster for Hungarians if Ukraine joins the EU

We, as a country bordering Ukraine, believe that if we accept Ukraine, it would mean accepting war. We have never accepted a country that is at war. And there are good reasons for that, Orban said, without specifying what reasons he was referring to.

According to him, Ukraine's membership would mean an economic burden that EU members would not be able to bear.

At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister recalled the experience of Central Europe in joining the EU, stating that it was supposedly beneficial for Western European states to accept their eastern neighbors.

We, Hungarians and other Central European countries, were accepted into the European Union because it was beneficial for those who were already in it to have Central Europe. The member states did not make a moral or social gesture. They accepted us because it was beneficial for them to have us as EU members. It was a precise calculation, if you look at the numbers, with Central Europe's membership in the EU, all the former members, without exception, won.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

However, the situation with Ukraine is different. It is not profitable. Bad business. Agrarian crisis. Unemployment. Debt. Falling living standards.

He also noted that several European countries want to provide Ukraine with additional assistance so that it can continue the war.

We have a different opinion on this matter. In our opinion, the longer the war lasts, the more people die and the worse the situation on the battlefield becomes.

He also criticized the European Commission's idea of a mandatory renunciation of Russian energy sources.

Imagine that the price of energy for households and businesses suddenly doubles. Hungarian families cannot stand it. And Brussels cannot destroy Hungarian families. That is why we Hungarians want peace and the immediate abolition of the economic sanctions policy.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Will destroy Hungary's economy". Orban continues to manipulate Ukraine's EU accession
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spy scandal. Orban cynically accused by the opposition of having ties to Ukrainian intelligence services
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Callas challenged Orban for the sake of Ukraine's future
Kallas stood up for Ukraine and put Orban in his place

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?