Czech Republic challenges Kremlin after publication of Russian "memorandum"

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reacted harshly to Russia's so-called "memorandum" with proposals for a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Czech Republic warned the world about the Kremlin's master plan

Lipavsky draws attention to the fact that the democratic world has now "witnessed another in a series of Russian "peaceful" plans."

It is the same as all the previous ones, let's not be fooled. Ukraine must submit, the West must resign. This is what the Nazis wanted in 1938, this is what the Kremlin has wanted since 2014. Jan Lipawsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

As the Czech diplomat noted, it is time to realize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "brings nothing new."

Against this background, he once again called for distrust of the Kremlin.

Photo: screenshot

What is the Russian "memorandum" about?

In general, Putin's team put forward two conditions for a ceasefire.

The first concerns the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from all Ukrainian territories that the Russian Federation calls "its own" — in particular, the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

As for the second proposal, it talks about "a ban on the redeployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other paramilitary formations of Ukraine", "the cessation of mobilization and the beginning of demobilization", a ban on military assistance to Ukraine, and "the exclusion of the military presence of third countries on the territory of Ukraine".