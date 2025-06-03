Czech Republic challenges Kremlin after publication of Russian "memorandum"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Czech Republic challenges Kremlin after publication of Russian "memorandum"

The Czech Republic warned the world about the Kremlin's master plan
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reacted harshly to Russia's so-called "memorandum" with proposals for a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Czech Republic asserts that allowing Russia to deceive itself in the Ukraine conflict would be dangerous for global peace and stability.
  • It is crucial for the international community to stay vigilant and resist Russia's attempts to manipulate the situation in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic warned the world about the Kremlin's master plan

Lipavsky draws attention to the fact that the democratic world has now "witnessed another in a series of Russian "peaceful" plans."

It is the same as all the previous ones, let's not be fooled. Ukraine must submit, the West must resign. This is what the Nazis wanted in 1938, this is what the Kremlin has wanted since 2014.

Jan Lipawsky

Jan Lipawsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

As the Czech diplomat noted, it is time to realize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "brings nothing new."

Against this background, he once again called for distrust of the Kremlin.

Photo: screenshot

What is the Russian "memorandum" about?

In general, Putin's team put forward two conditions for a ceasefire.

The first concerns the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from all Ukrainian territories that the Russian Federation calls "its own" — in particular, the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

As for the second proposal, it talks about "a ban on the redeployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other paramilitary formations of Ukraine", "the cessation of mobilization and the beginning of demobilization", a ban on military assistance to Ukraine, and "the exclusion of the military presence of third countries on the territory of Ukraine".

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's air battle against Ukraine — air defense forces reveal details
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reports on colossal losses of Russian troops
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 3, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump — what Erdogan has planned
Erdogan revealed his plans

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?