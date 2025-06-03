Czech Republic challenges Kremlin after publication of Russian "memorandum"

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reacted harshly to Russia's so-called "memorandum" with proposals for a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Czech Republic asserts that allowing Russia to deceive itself in the Ukraine conflict would be dangerous for global peace and stability.
- It is crucial for the international community to stay vigilant and resist Russia's attempts to manipulate the situation in Ukraine.
The Czech Republic warned the world about the Kremlin's master plan
Lipavsky draws attention to the fact that the democratic world has now "witnessed another in a series of Russian "peaceful" plans."
As the Czech diplomat noted, it is time to realize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "brings nothing new."
Against this background, he once again called for distrust of the Kremlin.
What is the Russian "memorandum" about?
In general, Putin's team put forward two conditions for a ceasefire.
The first concerns the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from all Ukrainian territories that the Russian Federation calls "its own" — in particular, the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.
As for the second proposal, it talks about "a ban on the redeployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other paramilitary formations of Ukraine", "the cessation of mobilization and the beginning of demobilization", a ban on military assistance to Ukraine, and "the exclusion of the military presence of third countries on the territory of Ukraine".
