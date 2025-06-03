The General Staff of the AFU reports on colossal losses of Russian troops

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, four command posts, eight artillery pieces and one air defense weapon of the Russian army.
- On June 2, the Russian forces launched numerous missile and air strikes on Ukrainian positions, utilizing various weapons such as guided bombs, rockets, and kamikaze drones.
- The data provided by the AFU General Staff showcases the continued resistance and effectiveness of the Ukrainian soldiers in countering the aggression from the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 3, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/03/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 990,800 (+1,100) people,
tanks — 10,881 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,671 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 28623 (+48) units,
MLRS — 1402 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1176 (+1) units,
aircraft — 384 (+12) units,
helicopters — 336 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,748 (+126),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50,607 (+145) units.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 2, the enemy launched 2 missile and 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and 137 guided bombs.
Moreover, it is stated that the Russians carried out 5,736 attacks, 106 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,270 kamikaze drones for the attacks.
