2 people died in Sumy and Balakliya as a result of strikes by the Russian army
Ukraine
2 people died in Sumy and Balakliya as a result of strikes by the Russian army

Russians kill two more Ukrainian civilians
Russian occupiers continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. This time, Sumy and Balakliya came under enemy attacks, where local authorities report civilian casualties.

  • The Russian army targeted both civilian enterprises and open areas, showing no regard for civilian lives or infrastructure.
  • Efforts are being made by rescuers and authorities to respond to the attacks and support the affected communities in Sumy and Balakliya.

Russians kill two more Ukrainian civilians

On the night of June 3, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Balaklia, Izyum district, Kharkiv region.

The head of the Balakliya city military administration, Vitaly Karabanov, spoke about the consequences of this strike.

As the latter noted, several hits were recorded in the city as a result of the attack.

Some of the strikes fell on a civilian enterprise and open areas. Dry vegetation was also burned. Unfortunately, we have one dead and one injured among the enterprise's employees, — said Vitaliy Karabanov.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian invaders struck the central part of the city of Sumy.

The enemy hit cars in the center of Sumy. Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties. Two cars were completely burned at the scene of the attack, the Sumy OVA said.

Local authorities add that the type of weapon is being determined, the consequences of the attack are being investigated. Rescuers are working at the scene.

As "Kordon.Media" was able to learn, one person was killed and at least three were injured as a result of the attack in the city.

