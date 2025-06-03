The meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump — what Erdogan has planned
The meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump — what Erdogan has planned

Source:  TRT Haber

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes his country is becoming a major center for peaceful diplomacy. Against this backdrop, he has expressed his desire to bring together Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for talks.

  • Erdogan's vision includes the return of prisoners and bodies of the deceased, highlighting the significance of dialogue and negotiation.
  • The involvement of key global leaders like Zelensky, Putin, and Trump in negotiations led by Erdogan signifies a significant step towards establishing lasting peace in the region.

The Turkish President openly admitted that his greatest desire is to "bring Putin and Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara."

In addition, he is determined to involve US President Donald Trump in these negotiations.

If they agree, I will also participate in this meeting, and in this way we will turn Istanbul into a center of peace. We will take the first steps towards this after the last meeting.

According to him, the principled policy of official Ankara was once again confirmed - ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine on the basis of a just peace.

It was a truly remarkable meeting. As a result, although thousands of prisoners had been exchanged before, this time their number exceeded a thousand. What's more, there was a mutual return of the bodies of the dead from both sides. These figures are truly impressive.

Erdogan believes that the data provided by Kyiv and Moscow, and which his minister announced at a press conference in Istanbul, show how important these meetings are.

