The meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump — what Erdogan has planned

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes his country is becoming a major center for peaceful diplomacy. Against this backdrop, he has expressed his desire to bring together Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for talks.
Points of attention
- Erdogan's vision includes the return of prisoners and bodies of the deceased, highlighting the significance of dialogue and negotiation.
- The involvement of key global leaders like Zelensky, Putin, and Trump in negotiations led by Erdogan signifies a significant step towards establishing lasting peace in the region.
Erdogan revealed his plans
The Turkish President openly admitted that his greatest desire is to "bring Putin and Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara."
In addition, he is determined to involve US President Donald Trump in these negotiations.
According to him, the principled policy of official Ankara was once again confirmed - ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine on the basis of a just peace.
Erdogan believes that the data provided by Kyiv and Moscow, and which his minister announced at a press conference in Istanbul, show how important these meetings are.
