Britain to increase drone supply to Ukraine 10 times
Category
World
Publication date

Britain to increase drone supply to Ukraine 10 times

What is known about Britain's new plan?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

This year, official London is investing a record 350 million pounds sterling ($472 million) to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025 — that is, in fact, tenfold.

Points of attention

  • In addition to drone supply, another 247 million pounds sterling will be allocated for the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the Interflex program.
  • The increased drone supply and training support signify Britain's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities and enhancing military cooperation between the two nations.

What is known about Britain's new plan?

Official London has publicly announced its new ambitious goal — 100,000 drones for Ukraine in 2025.

What is important to understand is that the record investment in drones for Ukraine of 350 million is part of the UK's military support of 4.5 billion pounds.

The British authorities once again drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated the effectiveness of using drones in combat operations.

Considering all the achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, official London decided to double investments in drones with British defense companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense Issues (Ramstein format), British Defense Secretary John Healy will announce the allocation of another 247 million pounds sterling for the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of the Interflex program, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's first reaction to the SBU special operation
The Kremlin's first comment on the special operation "Web"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The head of the Pentagon will miss Rammstein for the first time — what is the reason?
Why Hegset won't fly to Ramstein
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal First Details of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on June 4 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?