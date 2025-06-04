This year, official London is investing a record 350 million pounds sterling ($472 million) to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025 — that is, in fact, tenfold.

What is known about Britain's new plan?

Official London has publicly announced its new ambitious goal — 100,000 drones for Ukraine in 2025.

What is important to understand is that the record investment in drones for Ukraine of 350 million is part of the UK's military support of 4.5 billion pounds.

The British authorities once again drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated the effectiveness of using drones in combat operations.

Considering all the achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, official London decided to double investments in drones with British defense companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.