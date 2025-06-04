Air Defense Forces Reveal First Details of Air Battle with Russia

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told how they repelled a new attack by Russian invaders on peaceful cities and villages on the night and morning of June 4. Thanks to coordinated work, they managed to successfully neutralize 61 enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on June 4 — what is known

On the night of June 4 (from 10:40 p.m. on June 3), the enemy attacked with 95 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea;

The main areas of the air strike are Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 61 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, and north of the country. 36 were shot down by fire weapons, 25 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were recorded hitting 7 locations.