Drapaty's resignation. What Zelensky decided

On June 1, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, officially announced that he had submitted his resignation. However, late in the evening of June 3, it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decided to leave the major general in the army - he was appointed to a new position.
Points of attention
- The President's decision reflects a unified understanding of responsibility, trust, and the vision for necessary changes in the Ukrainian army under the current circumstances.
- Drapaty emphasized his commitment to remain on the front lines to fulfill his duty and contribute effectively to the war efforts, highlighting the significance of every soldier's role in defending Ukraine.
What is known about Zelensky's decision?
According to Drapaty, he had a long conversation with the Ukrainian leader.
During it, the Major General reported everything currently known about the tragedy at the training ground.
This is a Russian missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Army's Ground Forces. 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 were injured.
Drapaty explained every step to Zelensky — who was on site, who was responsible for the people, who was supposed to act.
According to him, one of the important tasks now is to change the culture of commanders' attitude towards their fighters, towards the performance of their duties, and towards the value of every life of a Ukrainian soldier who took up arms to defend Ukraine.
Later it became known that he would head the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
