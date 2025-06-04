What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU
What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the losses of the Russian occupiers on the battlefield have significantly increased. Thus, the Russian army lost 1,020 soldiers, 3 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 88 artillery systems, and 123 units of automotive equipment.

Points of attention

  • Update on the ongoing full-scale armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine, now on its 1,197th day.
  • Successful Ukrainian military operations targeting drone control points, artillery pieces, enemy personnel, and ammunition depots.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 4, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/04/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 991,820 (+1,020) people,

  • tanks — 10884 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,678 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,711 (+88) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,924 (+176),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50730 (+123) units,

  • special equipment — 3907 (+2).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is important to understand is that the 1,197th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has already begun.

Over the past 24 hours, 178 combat clashes have been recorded.

It is also indicated that on June 3, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 2 drone control points, eight artillery pieces, nine areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one enemy ammunition depot.

