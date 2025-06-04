The head of the Pentagon will miss Rammstein for the first time — what is the reason?

According to the Associated Press, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend a meeting of the contact group for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, known as "Ramstein," for the first time in three years since its establishment.

Why Hegset won't fly to Ramstein

Journalists note that for the first time since the creation of an international group to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon will not be present at the meeting of more than 50 other defense leaders.

According to media reports, Pete Hegseth will arrive in Brussels only on the evening of June 4, that is, after the end of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

One insider added that he also will not participate via video link.

This is the latest in a series of steps the US has taken to distance itself from the war in Ukraine, the journalists emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that Hegseth's decision was made against the backdrop of a loud warning from French President Emmanuel Macron.