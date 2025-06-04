According to the Associated Press, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend a meeting of the contact group for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, known as "Ramstein," for the first time in three years since its establishment.
Points of attention
- The absence of Hegseth at the meeting of defense leaders raises questions about the US's strategic priorities in light of emerging global challenges.
- Insights from this development shed light on the evolving dynamics in international relations and the complex geopolitics surrounding military assistance to Ukraine.
Why Hegset won't fly to Ramstein
Journalists note that for the first time since the creation of an international group to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon will not be present at the meeting of more than 50 other defense leaders.
According to media reports, Pete Hegseth will arrive in Brussels only on the evening of June 4, that is, after the end of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.
One insider added that he also will not participate via video link.
What is important to understand is that Hegseth's decision was made against the backdrop of a loud warning from French President Emmanuel Macron.
The latter recently emphasized that Donald Trump's team risks applying dangerous double standards if their focus on a potential conflict with China comes at the cost of refusing to help Ukraine.
