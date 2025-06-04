The head of the Pentagon will miss Rammstein for the first time — what is the reason?
Category
Politics
Publication date

The head of the Pentagon will miss Rammstein for the first time — what is the reason?

Why Hegset won't fly to Ramstein
Читати українською
Source:  Associated Press

According to the Associated Press, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend a meeting of the contact group for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, known as "Ramstein," for the first time in three years since its establishment.

Points of attention

  • The absence of Hegseth at the meeting of defense leaders raises questions about the US's strategic priorities in light of emerging global challenges.
  • Insights from this development shed light on the evolving dynamics in international relations and the complex geopolitics surrounding military assistance to Ukraine.

Why Hegset won't fly to Ramstein

Journalists note that for the first time since the creation of an international group to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon will not be present at the meeting of more than 50 other defense leaders.

According to media reports, Pete Hegseth will arrive in Brussels only on the evening of June 4, that is, after the end of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

One insider added that he also will not participate via video link.

This is the latest in a series of steps the US has taken to distance itself from the war in Ukraine, the journalists emphasized.

What is important to understand is that Hegseth's decision was made against the backdrop of a loud warning from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The latter recently emphasized that Donald Trump's team risks applying dangerous double standards if their focus on a potential conflict with China comes at the cost of refusing to help Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Rear Admiral Offers Trump a New Option to Protect Ukraine
US Rear Admiral Asks White House Not to Delay
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz plans to meet with Trump for the first time — they will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine
Merz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump — what the Kremlin decided
Moscow blocks the meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?