Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that official Moscow has not yet agreed to trilateral talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow blocks the meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump

The representative of the Russian dictator reacted to the statement of Donald Trump's team regarding openness to this format of negotiations.

Dmitry Peskov stated that this will not happen in the near future, because, they say, no one has yet fulfilled the Kremlin's conditions.

Because President Putin has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for contacts at the highest level, emphasizing that these contacts should be the result of agreements that will already be made at the technical level, at the expert level. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also made a statement on this matter.

The latter made it clear that he would do everything possible to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

In addition, he is determined to involve Donald Trump in the negotiations: