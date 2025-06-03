Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that official Moscow has not yet agreed to trilateral talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The involvement of multiple world leaders signals the complexity and significance of potential peace negotiations.
- The meeting's outcomes are expected to depend on prior agreements made at technical and expert levels, as emphasized by Putin.
Moscow blocks the meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump
The representative of the Russian dictator reacted to the statement of Donald Trump's team regarding openness to this format of negotiations.
Dmitry Peskov stated that this will not happen in the near future, because, they say, no one has yet fulfilled the Kremlin's conditions.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also made a statement on this matter.
The latter made it clear that he would do everything possible to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.
In addition, he is determined to involve Donald Trump in the negotiations:
