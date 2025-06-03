Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge for the second time in a day
Ukraine
Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge for the second time in a day

What is happening in Crimea?
Source:  online.ua

At around 2:50 p.m., information appeared about a second attack on the Crimean Bridge. This happened almost immediately after the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed a new, unique special operation to blow up the bridge underwater.

  • No civilian casualties were reported from the attacks, which have put the Crimean Bridge in a state of emergency.
  • Russian authorities have not officially commented on the recent attacks, and the situation is still being clarified.

What is happening in Crimea?

A number of Russian Telegram channels began sounding the alarm around 2:50 p.m.

Later it became known that the Crimean Bridge was again under attack.

The forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Navy and the Coast Guard destroyed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' BEC, the Romanov Light channel wrote.

Details of the incident have not yet been disclosed, and there have been no official comments from the Russian authorities.

The information is being clarified.

What is important to understand is that on the night of June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine blew up the Crimean bridge underwater.

This was the third attack by the special services on an illegal facility.

Today, without any civilian casualties, at 4:44 a.m. the first explosive device was activated! The underwater supports of the piers were severely damaged at the bottom level — 1,100 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent contributed to this. In fact, the bridge is in a state of emergency.

New SBU attack on the Crimean bridge — first details

