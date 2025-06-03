Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge for the second time in a day

At around 2:50 p.m., information appeared about a second attack on the Crimean Bridge. This happened almost immediately after the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed a new, unique special operation to blow up the bridge underwater.

What is happening in Crimea?

A number of Russian Telegram channels began sounding the alarm around 2:50 p.m.

Later it became known that the Crimean Bridge was again under attack.

Photo: screenshot

The forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Navy and the Coast Guard destroyed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' BEC, the Romanov Light channel wrote. Share

Details of the incident have not yet been disclosed, and there have been no official comments from the Russian authorities.

The information is being clarified.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that on the night of June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine blew up the Crimean bridge underwater.

This was the third attack by the special services on an illegal facility.