This is just the beginning. What the SBU is hiding about the special operation "Website"

Business Insider spoke with experts about the large-scale SBU attack on Russia that took place on June 1 on Russian territory. Most of them are inclined to believe that the world will see more such successful operations carried out by Ukraine.

Is the special operation "Web" not yet completed?

A forecast on this subject was made by Karl Rosande, co-founder of Nordic Air Defence.

In his opinion, the SBU attack that took place on June 1 is just the beginning.

Drones can remain "dormant" in enemy territory and be activated at the most vulnerable moment, he emphasized. Share

Patton Rogers, director of the Cornell Technology Policy Institute, is inclined to the same opinion.

He draws attention to the fact that the SBU has still not said exactly how it transported the drones to the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that this indicates the vulnerability of Russian logistics.

The question is how many more such "spider webs" are out there waiting for their time, Rogers adds. Share

In addition, it is noted that the new operation is focused on minimizing the path to the target. The drones were actually launched directly from Russian territory, bypassing the S-300 and S-400.

Justin Bronk of the Royal Institute of Defense Studies publicly praised the SBU and everyone involved: